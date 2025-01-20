Three teenagers beat up a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: video was found by the police

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, three minors are suspected of beating a 12-year-old girl, the police launched an investigation after the victim's mother appealed and a video of the incident was found, UNN reports, citing the regional police department.

Details

The victim's mother reportedly told police that the teenagers had beaten her 12-year-old child.

During the inspection, law enforcement officers found out that "the injuries to the minor were inflicted by three minors - a girl of the victim's age, 15 and 16-year-old boys" and "found a video of the girl being beaten by the above-mentioned children.

A pre-trial investigation into the beating of a young child has been initiated (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Subsequently, as noted, the police will provide a legal assessment of the actions of each of the defendants in the video.

Teenager stabs classmate with a knife in Rivne lyceum: case opened