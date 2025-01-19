Teenager stabs classmate with a knife in Rivne lyceum: case opened

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of a stabbing that occurred in a Rivne lyceum on November 21 last year. This was reported by the Rivne Police, according to UNN.

Details

As the police found out, the 14-year-old student had brought a knife to school to show off to his classmates. During this situation, one of the teenagers was injured - a puncture wound to the thigh. According to the boy who caused the injury, he did not intend to harm his friend.

At first, the victim and his mother had no complaints. However, the woman later filed a complaint with the police. In this regard, criminal proceedings were opened under an article that provides for liability for intentional light bodily harm.

The pre-trial investigation is currently underway to establish all the details and causes of the incident.

