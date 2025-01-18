A teacher used force against a student: a scandal in a school in Rivne region

An incident at a school in the Rivne region has attracted public attention. This is reported by local media, UNN reports.

Details

In one of the educational institutions of Varas district, a teacher used physical force against a student during a lesson.

According to the students, the student's behavior could have provoked the teacher, but it is worth emphasizing that no circumstances justify violence in an educational institution.

At the moment, the head of the education department of the executive committee of the Varas City Council confirmed that the teacher will be brought to justice and dismissed from his position.

It is known that an internal investigation has already been initiated, the results of which should determine further actions in this situation.

