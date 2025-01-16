In Slovakia, a student attacks with a knife at school: preliminary, two dead

A student has attacked a school in eastern Slovakia with a knife, killing two people, Slovak TV channel Ta3 reports, UNN writes.

Details

The tragic attack took place on Thursday, January 16, shortly before 13:00 local time at a gymnasium in the town of Spiska Stara Ves.

According to the regional police, "an 18-year-old student of a gymnasium in Spiska Stara Ves committed a serious illegal act. According to the information received so far, he allegedly attacked a teacher and two classmates with a knife.

Initially, it was reported that the suspect was "on the run," but soon the police reported that they had detained an 18-year-old student.

The police assure us that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure security.

"According to confirmed information, at least two people were killed in the incident, one is in critical condition, the number of other victims has not yet been reported," the channel reports, citing Danka Čapáková from the Emergency Medical Center of the Slovak Republic.

