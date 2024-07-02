Teenager detained in Australia over stabbing incident at Sydney University

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66180 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74363 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95455 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175459 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221249 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136477 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364580 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180751 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149103 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197647 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66181 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60993 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74364 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76021 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95455 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5290 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9022 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13956 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35221 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36987 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Teenager detained in Australia over stabbing incident at Sydney University

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16983 views

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 22-year-old man at the University of Sydney.

Teenager detained in Australia over stabbing incident at Sydney University

A victim was stabbed during the attack at the University of Sydney; police said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A teenager was arrested in Australia for stabbing a man at the University of Sydney. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed details of the motive for the attack.

Emergency services treated the 22-year-old man who was injured and took him to a nearby hospital after the incident at about 8:35 a.m. local time on Tuesday. This is stated in a statement by the police of the Australian state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney.

HelpHelp

The attack comes about two months after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a shopping center in Sydney's Bondi district, and an Assyrian bishop was wounded in an unrelated stabbing attack during a service in western Sydney.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with terrorism for stabbing a bishop, and the attacker on the shopping center was shot dead by police.

Recall

UNN reported that the Australian Internet Safety Commission ordered the  X platform to remove a video of the attack at a church in Sydney

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Reuters
Australia
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40