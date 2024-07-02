Teenager detained in Australia over stabbing incident at Sydney University

A victim was stabbed during the attack at the University of Sydney; police said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

A teenager was arrested in Australia for stabbing a man at the University of Sydney. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed details of the motive for the attack.

Emergency services treated the 22-year-old man who was injured and took him to a nearby hospital after the incident at about 8:35 a.m. local time on Tuesday. This is stated in a statement by the police of the Australian state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney.

The attack comes about two months after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a shopping center in Sydney's Bondi district, and an Assyrian bishop was wounded in an unrelated stabbing attack during a service in western Sydney.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with terrorism for stabbing a bishop, and the attacker on the shopping center was shot dead by police.

UNN reported that the Australian Internet Safety Commission ordered the X platform to remove a video of the attack at a church in Sydney.