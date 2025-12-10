Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone

On Tuesday, community rescue officers evacuated an entire generation from the frontline zone in Zaporizhzhia: an 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the youngest family member is only one year old; their home was shaking from explosions, and fear for the children forced the family to decide to evacuate.

We left for them, for their lives and safety - says the mother.

When the family reached a safe place, the 9-year-old girl promised the State Emergency Service officer: "I will definitely become a rescuer. I want to be like you."

Recall

Last week, two families from Dnipropetrovsk region, including three children, arrived in Mukachevo by evacuation train.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast