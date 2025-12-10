Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone
Kyiv • UNN
An 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children have been evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone. The youngest family member is only one year old; their home was shaking from explosions.
On Tuesday, community rescue officers evacuated an entire generation from the frontline zone in Zaporizhzhia: an 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the youngest family member is only one year old; their home was shaking from explosions, and fear for the children forced the family to decide to evacuate.
We left for them, for their lives and safety
When the family reached a safe place, the 9-year-old girl promised the State Emergency Service officer: "I will definitely become a rescuer. I want to be like you."
Recall
Last week, two families from Dnipropetrovsk region, including three children, arrived in Mukachevo by evacuation train.
