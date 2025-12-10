Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
08:28 PM • 5846 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 12668 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 30210 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 16997 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 12533 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 32755 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 30067 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 23858 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 29436 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 53667 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.6m/s
93%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?December 9, 02:11 PM • 13541 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in UkraineDecember 9, 02:57 PM • 14094 views
Costa assures that the EU is on the verge of making a decision on financing for UkraineDecember 9, 03:54 PM • 5578 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 9284 views
Zelenskyy: There are three documents on ending the war07:09 PM • 8714 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 32764 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 33561 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 53670 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 18426 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 66871 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Barack Obama
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 9350 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 28082 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 29331 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 65776 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 71222 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
R-360 Neptune
Airbus A320 series
Boeing 737 MAX

Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

An 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children have been evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone. The youngest family member is only one year old; their home was shaking from explosions.

Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zone

On Tuesday, community rescue officers evacuated an entire generation from the frontline zone in Zaporizhzhia: an 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the youngest family member is only one year old; their home was shaking from explosions, and fear for the children forced the family to decide to evacuate.

We left for them, for their lives and safety

- says the mother.

When the family reached a safe place, the 9-year-old girl promised the State Emergency Service officer: "I will definitely become a rescuer. I want to be like you."

Recall

Last week, two families from Dnipropetrovsk region, including three children, arrived in Mukachevo by evacuation train.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast02.12.25, 14:54 • 3344 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine