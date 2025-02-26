ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Three FSB agents who spied on military facilities and adjusted missile strikes are detained

Counterintelligence exposed three Russian agents who were collecting data on military facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions. The spies adjusted missile strikes and monitored airfields, command posts, and repair plants.

Military airfields, reserve command posts, and training centers of Ukrainian soldiers were the priority targets for collecting information in favor of the enemy.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

As a result of the special operation, three Russian agents were detained who performed a number of tasks for the FSB, including adjusting missile strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces in several regions. 

As noted, the priority targets of the spies were military airfields, reserve command posts and training centers of Ukrainian defenders, as well as armored vehicles and UAV repair plants. 

According to the SBU, these are Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv regions.

The collaborators had a common Russian curator - a staff member of the FSB Black Sea Fleet Department. His identity has already been established by cyber experts, the SBU reports.

According to the investigation, one of the agents was “sent” to Lviv by a Russian curator.

To collect intelligence, the traitor got a job as a forwarder at a local construction company that performed contracts for military units.

The other defendant is a resident of Kyiv region who traveled around the region trying to identify the main and operational airfields with combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another traitor is a resident of Kharkiv. 

The traitor was tracking the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the frontline city; he was asking his friends about local enterprises that restore the combat characteristics of Ukrainian military equipment.

 The Security Service timely exposed all three agents, documented their crimes and detained them red-handed when each of them was conducting reconnaissance near potential targets....

The SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under part. 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.  

Ihor Telezhnikov

