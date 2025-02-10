Russian agent detained for adjusting air strikes on Sloviansk and trying to flee to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as a game) in Donetsk region. He was adjusting the aggressor's missile and bomb attacks on the frontline city of Sloviansk and its surrounding areas. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy's priority targets were the fortifications and firing positions of the Ukrainian artillery, which keeps fire control over the occupiers' assault groups in the Seversky direction. To reconnoiter the coordinates for fire, the Russian group remotely recruited a 49-year-old local unemployed man who supported racism and wanted to go to the aggressor country, - the statement said.

Details

On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplice went around the area, where he tracked the locations of the Defense Forces, recording the relevant geolocations on Google maps.

Then the agent used a messenger to pass the information to his old acquaintance, a militant of the Russian occupation groups who has been working for the Russian game since 2014.

In case of fulfillment of the enemy's task, the occupiers promised to "evacuate" their agent to the territory of the Russian Federation.

However, the SBU officers thwarted the enemy's plans and detained the traitor in his own home. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of the Defense Forces in the relevant combat zone.

During the searches, a cell phone with evidence of his intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

