Russian agent detained for adjusting air strikes on Sloviansk and trying to flee to Russia

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38901 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 82938 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100982 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97293 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123848 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102311 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113201 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116823 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158096 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102440 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 87730 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 58953 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104702 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 92707 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123848 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148439 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 92707 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104702 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136196 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138027 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166033 views
Russian agent detained for adjusting air strikes on Sloviansk and trying to flee to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28845 views

A 49-year-old Russian intelligence agent was detained in Donetsk region who was passing the coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Sloviansk to the enemy. The occupiers promised to “evacuate” him to Russia for completing the task.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as a game) in Donetsk region. He was adjusting the aggressor's missile and bomb attacks on the frontline city of Sloviansk and its surrounding areas. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy's priority targets were the fortifications and firing positions of the Ukrainian artillery, which keeps fire control over the occupiers' assault groups in the Seversky direction. To reconnoiter the coordinates for fire, the Russian group remotely recruited a 49-year-old local unemployed man who supported racism and wanted to go to the aggressor country,

- the statement said.

Details

On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplice went around the area, where he tracked the locations of the Defense Forces, recording the relevant geolocations on Google maps.

Then the agent used a messenger to pass the information to his old acquaintance, a militant of the Russian occupation groups who has been working for the Russian game since 2014.

In case of fulfillment of the enemy's task, the occupiers promised to "evacuate" their agent to the territory of the Russian Federation.

However, the SBU officers thwarted the enemy's plans and detained the traitor in his own home. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of the Defense Forces in the relevant combat zone.

During the searches, a cell phone with evidence of his intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces07.02.25, 10:36 • 30128 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising