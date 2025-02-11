Three Crimean political prisoners released after 9 years in Russian colony

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43252 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88958 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100178 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125004 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102510 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113223 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116842 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159019 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103211 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93582 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64834 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106200 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125004 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159020 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149324 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181505 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100437 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106206 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136691 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138496 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166442 views
Three Crimean political prisoners released after 9 years in Russian colony

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33309 views

Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov were released after serving their full sentences in Russian colonies. They were convicted in 2018 in the case of the “first Bakhchisarai group” of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

After 9 years of imprisonment in a Russian colony, three Crimean political prisoners in the case of the "first Bakhchisarai group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir - Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov - have been released. This is reported by the human rights organization Crimean Solidarity with reference to the statement of lawyer Edem Semedlyayev, UNN reports.

Details

The Crimean Tatars served their entire sentences in a Russian colony: Memetov was imprisoned in colony No. 11, and Abiltarov and Abseitov - in colony No. 1 in Stavropol.

In May 2016, four Crimean Tatars were arrested in Bakhchisarai - cook Remzi Memetov, entrepreneur Enver Mamutov, dentist Zevri Abseitov and carpenter Rustem Abiltarov. Russia charged them under the article of the Criminal Code on participation in the activities of a terrorist organization.

In December 2018, the court sentenced Memet, Abseitov and Abiltarov to 9 years in prison. Mamutov was given 17 years in prison, when in 2019 all four prisoners had their sentences reduced by 3 months.

In July 2019, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners, including those involved in this criminal case.

The Islamic political party "Hizb ut-Tahrir" was recognized as a terrorist party on February 14, 2003 by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation in a closed court session. Human rights activists believe that this decision was made unreasonably, in violation of transparency and protection of the parties, as only the prosecution, namely the FSB, participated in the closed trial. Representatives of the organization had no opportunity to present their position in the case. At the same time, the organization operates in Ukraine and most countries of the world without any restrictions at the level of national legislation. Since January 2015, criminal "cases of Hizb ut-Tahrir" have been initiated in Crimea, which has come under Russia's de facto control. In Ukraine, the party's activities are not banned, and the organization's activists published a newspaper, could speak openly in the media and hold mass public events,

- the article says.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , as of October 2004 218 people, including 132 Crimean Tatars, are illegally imprisoned by the Russian Federation in Crimea. 43 arrested, 151 imprisoned, 26 without status. The transfer of Crimean Tatars to Russian prisons has been documented.

“You made a very big mistake": Mustafa Dzhemilev talks about his conversation with Putin in 201430.01.25, 12:36 • 110127 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

