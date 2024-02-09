Threat of drone attack: the Air Force said that enemy drones are moving from the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force reported that it had spotted several enemy drones moving from the Black Sea to Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions of Ukraine.
The Air Force has spotted a number of enemy drones moving from the Black Sea, UNN reports.
According to the Air Force, enemy drones are on the move:
- from the south in Odesa region, Bilyayivka district, the vector of movement to Odesa from the west;
- from the Black Sea to Mykolaiv, heading north;
- in the Black Sea, heading north;
- from the Black Sea entered the Belgorod-Dniester region, heading north.
