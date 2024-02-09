Threat of drone attack: the Air Force said that enemy drones are moving from the Black Sea

The Air Force has spotted a number of enemy drones moving from the Black Sea, UNN reports.

According to the Air Force, enemy drones are on the move:

- from the south in Odesa region, Bilyayivka district, the vector of movement to Odesa from the west;

- from the Black Sea to Mykolaiv, heading north;

- in the Black Sea, heading north;

- from the Black Sea entered the Belgorod-Dniester region, heading north.

