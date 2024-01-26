Reconnaissance aircraft, drones, satellite images: Ihnat told about the means by which Russia conducts intelligence in Ukraine

For reconnaissance in Ukraine, Russia uses Su-24MR, A-50, Il-22 aircraft, drones and satellite imagery in the airspace. Russia also has an intelligence agency operating in Ukraine. Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

The enemy has enough intelligence assets. There is satellite imagery, there are Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft flying along the borders. There is the A-50, which carries out radar reconnaissance together with the Il-22 in pairs. Finally, there is an agency that works here in Ukraine, which is obvious to everyone. And then there are the tactical drones, which are constantly hovering in the Dnipro riverbed, on the front line, looking far away. The enemy has enough information, unfortunately, but we have to do everything we can to minimize it as a military - Ignat said.

He emphasized that citizens should minimize the dissemination of "unnecessary" information by not posting it on their social networks.

Recall

On January 14, it was reported that the Ukrainian military had shot down two aircraft, an A-50 and an Il-22, which were in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Subsequently, on January 15, the destruction of the aircraft was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

In particular, he shared a video from a radar screen showing planes disappearing over the sea and thanked the Air Force for "a perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov region.