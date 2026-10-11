Those killed as a result of the strike on Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to be military personnel, the city mayor says

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All 3 people who were killed as a result of the Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk on October 11 were service members. Earlier, the regional authorities had reported the deaths without specifying their status. This was reported by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN writes.

Details

Unfortunately, as a result of the strike on Ivano-Frankivsk, we have three fatalities. The deceased were service members. May they rest in eternal peace! My condolences to their families – the mayor wrote.

Earlier, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, reported that 2 people had been killed and 1 injured in the attack. It later became known that the injured person had died in hospital. Thus, the total number of fatalities is 3.

Civilian infrastructure damaged in the city

According to Martsinkiv, the Russian strike also damaged civilian facilities. In particular, windows were blown out in buildings.

Starting at 08:00 on October 12, the city's Administrative Services Center will begin accepting applications for assistance. Both residents and business owners who suffered losses will be able to apply. Those affected can also use the state-run "eVidnovlennia" program.

The mayor thanked the air defense forces, rescuers, police officers, and utility workers for their work and urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters during danger.

Russians attacked Ivano-Frankivsk with drones – 3 people were killed