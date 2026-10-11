Russians attacked Ivano-Frankivsk with drones – 3 people were killed

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk on October 11, 3 people were killed. One of those injured died in hospital. This was reported by Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Head Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional head, 2 people were killed directly as a result of the strike, while 1 more person with injuries was taken to hospital. Later, medics reported that the person had died.

Unfortunately, a person injured in the UAV attack in Ivano-Frankivsk died in hospital Onyshchuk wrote.

Consequences of the Russian attack

According to preliminary information, 1 building was damaged as a result of the strike. Information about other possible damage is currently being clarified.

Relevant services and specialists are working at the site of the attack to establish all the circumstances and consequences of the strike.

The regional administration head urged residents not to ignore air-raid alerts and not to stay outside during a threat. She also reminded them of the danger posed by drone fragments and urged them to report such finds to emergency services.

A strike on a grocery store near Kharkiv claimed the lives of 3 people; a child is among the 7 wounded