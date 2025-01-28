ukenru
This year Ukraine will receive more than $65 billion in aid from partners: where will the money come from

This year Ukraine will receive more than $65 billion in aid from partners: where will the money come from

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28668 views

In 2025, Ukraine will receive more than $65 billion in international assistance from its partners. The funding will come from the EU, the IMF and the G7 countries' ERA initiative from frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine will receive more than $65 billion in international aid this year under several key programs, including the EU's Ukraine Facility, the IMF's Extended Fund Facility, and the G7's ERA initiative, which involves the use of frozen Russian assets. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

This year we will receive more than EUR 12 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program. We are confidently fulfilling our obligations under this track. In the last quarter of last year, we achieved 13 defined indicators. We plan to achieve 16 more indicators in the first quarter of 2025. We will work intensively to ensure that everything is done on time and in full

- Shmyhal said.

He added that another source of financial stability for this year is IMF funds. 

“Under the Extended Fund Facility, we expect 4 tranches totaling more than USD 2.5 billion. The third source is funds under the ERA initiative of the G7 countries. This is a resource from the proceeds of Russia's frozen assets. Its total amount is $50 billion, of which $20 billion will be provided by the European Union,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

Recall 

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months - until July 31, 2025.

