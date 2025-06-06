$41.470.01
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12455 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 22298 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87724 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140713 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 106102 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 96074 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90408 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65991 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92542 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65434 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

"This will not be justice": Ukraine outraged by intention to pay investors €3 billion from frozen Russian assets – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukraine has expressed dissatisfaction with the EU's plans to pay €3 billion to private investors from frozen Russian assets. Kyiv considers this unfair, insisting on compensation for the victims of aggression.

"This will not be justice": Ukraine outraged by intention to pay investors €3 billion from frozen Russian assets – Reuters

Ukraine has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's plans to pay about 3 billion euros of income received from frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to private investors.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Kyiv considers this decision unfair and unacceptable against the background of the war-torn country. Ukraine does not dispute the ownership rights of private investors, but believes that the moral and legal responsibility to use these funds to support the victims is obvious. Moreover, the funds were frozen as part of the sanctions imposed precisely because of the aggression against Ukraine, Reuters writes.

If private investors are compensated earlier than the victims of the war, this will not be justice.

- said Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President also reminded that compensation by the aggressor for damages not to investors, but to the victim of aggression is a norm of international law.

International law requires that the aggressor fully compensate the victim, not investors who... entered the jurisdiction with a high level of risk

- said Iryna Mudra.

Ukraine has warned that the EU "is sending the wrong signal and threatens to weaken Europe's influence in relations with Russia, while discussing the possibility of using all $300 billion of Russian wealth stuck in Europe to rebuild and protect the affected country," reports Reuters.

Additionally

Criticism of the decision of the European Union came after the Belgian company Euroclear withdrew 3 billion euros in cash from Russian investors held in the clearing firm last month for payments to Western companies that lost when Moscow confiscated their money held in Russia.

Reference

The European Union has frozen hundreds of billions of Russian assets, including central bank reserves, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Euroclear holds the lion's share of Russian assets in Europe that are under sanctions.

Let us remind you

The government of Ukraine has approved an agreement with Japan on attracting about $3 billion within the Ukraine Facility. The funds will go to priority budget expenditures, reconstruction and development.

3 billion dollars from Japan at the expense of profits from Russian assets: Ukraine signed an agreement05.06.25, 14:48 • 1784 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyFinance
Iryna Mudra
Euroclear
Reuters
European Union
Japan
Ukraine
