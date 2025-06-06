"This will not be justice": Ukraine outraged by intention to pay investors €3 billion from frozen Russian assets – Reuters

Ukraine has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's plans to pay about 3 billion euros of income received from frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to private investors.

Details

Kyiv considers this decision unfair and unacceptable against the background of the war-torn country. Ukraine does not dispute the ownership rights of private investors, but believes that the moral and legal responsibility to use these funds to support the victims is obvious. Moreover, the funds were frozen as part of the sanctions imposed precisely because of the aggression against Ukraine, Reuters writes.

If private investors are compensated earlier than the victims of the war, this will not be justice. - said Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President also reminded that compensation by the aggressor for damages not to investors, but to the victim of aggression is a norm of international law.

International law requires that the aggressor fully compensate the victim, not investors who... entered the jurisdiction with a high level of risk - said Iryna Mudra.

Ukraine has warned that the EU "is sending the wrong signal and threatens to weaken Europe's influence in relations with Russia, while discussing the possibility of using all $300 billion of Russian wealth stuck in Europe to rebuild and protect the affected country," reports Reuters.

Additionally

Criticism of the decision of the European Union came after the Belgian company Euroclear withdrew 3 billion euros in cash from Russian investors held in the clearing firm last month for payments to Western companies that lost when Moscow confiscated their money held in Russia.

Reference

The European Union has frozen hundreds of billions of Russian assets, including central bank reserves, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Euroclear holds the lion's share of Russian assets in Europe that are under sanctions.

Let us remind you

The government of Ukraine has approved an agreement with Japan on attracting about $3 billion within the Ukraine Facility. The funds will go to priority budget expenditures, reconstruction and development.

