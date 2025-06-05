3 billion dollars from Japan at the expense of profits from Russian assets: Ukraine signed an agreement

Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement to receive $3 billion under the G7 ERA initiative, which is funded by profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine and the Japanese agency JICA have signed an agreement necessary to receive $3 billion under the ERA initiative. The funds will be repaid from the income received from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation. - Shmyhal wrote on social networks.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, the resource will be directed to priority budget expenditures for the development of the economy and the strengthening of Ukraine.

"We are grateful to our Japanese friends and G7 partners for the mechanism that forces Russia to pay," Shmyhal said.

In total, within the framework of the ERA implementation, according to the head of the government, Ukraine has already received $14.7 billion.

"We continue to work on an international instrument that will allow us to confiscate all frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier

UNN wrote that Ukraine will receive funds from Japan as part of the ERA mechanism, which is financed by profits from frozen Russian assets.