"This work loves silence": the OP spoke about the "positive" in the matter of Patriot air defense for Ukraine

The organization of the agreement regarding the sale of American Patriots to Ukraine continues. The process has several levels: the President of Ukraine addressed the issue of Patriot air defense, during the press conference the President of the United States reacted, and work at the level of the Ministry of Defense continues.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the air of We-Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Undoubtedly, many positive signals were heard. And not only that. The topic of selling American Patriots was not raised for the first time by the President of Ukraine, - Zhovkva noted.

He reminded that the relevant issue was also raised during one of the phone calls.

Then work began at the level of the Ministry of Defense. At this meeting, the conversation that began earlier continued. Undoubtedly, positive signals were present during the press conference.

It was clear how the US President answered this question.

But you know, this work likes silence. We will comment when there is a result. For today, work is ongoing at the level of those who should deal with this. - Zhovkva summed up.

Recall

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt refused to answer regarding additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military-industrial complex receives investments, but Kyiv confirmed that it is ready to buy weapons from the U.S..