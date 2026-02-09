"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion

People's Artist of Ukraine Liliya Sandulesa for the first time publicly admitted that in the mid-1990s she was pregnant by singer Ivo Bobul, but at his insistence, she had an abortion. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that the famous singer gave to journalist Rostyslav Kalatsynskyi.

Thus, according to Sandulesa, the events took place at the end of 1994 — during the period when their creative duo was just beginning to actively develop. After returning from a tour in the USA, she informed Bobul about the pregnancy, but the singer, as the artist recalls, was not ready for fatherhood.

I was pregnant. This was at the end of 1994. We came back from America in December, and a few months later I said, I'm pregnant, Ivo, what are we going to do? He says: "Well, Lilia, we just arrived. Well, no need, we need concerts, it just started, let's do it later." What was I supposed to do? He didn't want to - the singer noted.

Sandulesa admitted that the decision was difficult for her, as she wanted this child. At the same time, the artist notes that she agreed to an abortion because of their relationship and joint career.