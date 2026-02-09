$43.050.09
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 3072 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 6078 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 19303 views
February 9, 08:22 AM • 19303 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 34875 views
February 9, 07:43 AM • 34875 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 38286 views
February 8, 07:59 PM • 38286 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54845 views
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54845 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52951 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42372 views
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42372 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40655 views
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40655 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27133 views
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27133 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Liliya Sandulesa admitted that in the mid-1990s she had an abortion from Ivo Bobul. The singer insisted on terminating the pregnancy due to the beginning of their joint career.

"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion

People's Artist of Ukraine Liliya Sandulesa for the first time publicly admitted that in the mid-1990s she was pregnant by singer Ivo Bobul, but at his insistence, she had an abortion. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that the famous singer gave to journalist Rostyslav Kalatsynskyi.

Thus, according to Sandulesa, the events took place at the end of 1994 — during the period when their creative duo was just beginning to actively develop. After returning from a tour in the USA, she informed Bobul about the pregnancy, but the singer, as the artist recalls, was not ready for fatherhood.

I was pregnant. This was at the end of 1994. We came back from America in December, and a few months later I said, I'm pregnant, Ivo, what are we going to do? He says: "Well, Lilia, we just arrived. Well, no need, we need concerts, it just started, let's do it later." What was I supposed to do? He didn't want to 

- the singer noted.

"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs27.01.26, 13:53 • 65525 views

Sandulesa admitted that the decision was difficult for her, as she wanted this child. At the same time, the artist notes that she agreed to an abortion because of their relationship and joint career. 

I was pregnant and, believe me, I wanted (a child) from the man I live with, whom I love. But Ivo, without any scandals, said let's do it later. We will have everything. But it hurts me a lot, because it's my sin. But without him, how? No way! Especially since I wanted to help him. We sang together. So I went along with what he persuaded me to do 

- the performer summarized.

Stanislav Karmazin

