"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs

11:34 AM • 1068 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9378 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 10594 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13381 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29335 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77039 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45330 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48607 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40499 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66546 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 386 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 1068 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism

Exclusive

10:00 AM • 9378 views
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9378 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39190 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77039 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul assessed Iryna Bilyk's creative path, stating that the singer remained in her usual creative direction. He believes that her audience has already grown up, but Iryna is still popular.

"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs

People's Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul shared his own assessment of singer Iryna Bilyk's creative path and expressed his opinion on her current career stage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.

According to the singer, at the beginning of her career, Bilyk actively developed, made bold musical experiments, and created her own brand. The artist states that Iryna does not want to change the format of her musical product, and that she has focused somewhat too much on her usual creative direction.

Bobul is convinced that Bilyk's audience has already grown up, but this does not prevent the artist from still being very much in demand and popular. The performer emphasized that in the future, Iryna could reveal her potential even better.

There's one problem with Iryna. As far as I observed her and remember how she and Nikitin went to interviews... Then everything started to unfold. And she sang her repertoire beautifully, but things didn't go further. She remained in that repertoire. Her audience left, grew up, and lost interest. They started looking for something else. She, however, remained somewhat in her cocoon. There is popularity, and there are concerts, but I would like her to... Well, she's a talented girl.

- shared Ivo.

Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine26.01.26, 16:43 • 21461 view

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Musician
Brand