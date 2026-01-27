"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs

People's Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul shared his own assessment of singer Iryna Bilyk's creative path and expressed his opinion on her current career stage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.

According to the singer, at the beginning of her career, Bilyk actively developed, made bold musical experiments, and created her own brand. The artist states that Iryna does not want to change the format of her musical product, and that she has focused somewhat too much on her usual creative direction.

Bobul is convinced that Bilyk's audience has already grown up, but this does not prevent the artist from still being very much in demand and popular. The performer emphasized that in the future, Iryna could reveal her potential even better.

There's one problem with Iryna. As far as I observed her and remember how she and Nikitin went to interviews... Then everything started to unfold. And she sang her repertoire beautifully, but things didn't go further. She remained in that repertoire. Her audience left, grew up, and lost interest. They started looking for something else. She, however, remained somewhat in her cocoon. There is popularity, and there are concerts, but I would like her to... Well, she's a talented girl. - shared Ivo.

