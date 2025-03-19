"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16761 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107372 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169019 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106505 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343048 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173498 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124839 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108151 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38283 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85826 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23857 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11822 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20718 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16761 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85832 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107371 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169018 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160220 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20722 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23861 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38287 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47244 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135815 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11149 views

The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.

"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"

On Tuesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had fully resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The official warned that "negotiations will only continue under fire" and that "this is just the beginning." UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

He made these comments after Israeli aircraft carried out massive airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, the military said. Airstrikes were carried out on Beit Lahia, Rafah, Nuseirat and Al-Mawasi. This wave of strikes was the most powerful since the ceasefire on January 19, but the incident may indicate that the fragile truce may be broken.

Israel will continue to fight to achieve all its military goals – "to return the hostages, get rid of Hamas and make sure that Hamas is not a threat to Israel

- Netanyahu said in his address on March 18.

The Hamas Ministry of Health reported that more than 400 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the attack.

Key Hamas figures were also killed in the airstrikes, including Major General Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Deputy Minister of Interior in Gaza, and a senior Hamas security official.

Addendum

The full ceasefire agreement provided for three phases. The first phase ended in early March after numerous exchanges of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations on the second phase were supposed to begin six weeks ago, but this did not happen.

The ceasefire agreement and its further progress are in a state of uncertainty, after the US and Israel wanted to change the terms of the agreement to extend the first phase, which would lead to the release of more hostages. However, according to Benjamin Netanyahu, he tried to negotiate a further exchange, but Hamas rejects the offers every time.

After all, this, in turn, would postpone the start of the second phase, which was intended to establish a permanent ceasefire and would require Israel to withdraw its troops from Gaza.

According to officials, Israel consulted with the administration of US President Donald Trump before launching the strikes.

In turn, Hamas warned that the resumption of hostilities by Israel would lead to a "death sentence" for the remaining living hostages in Gaza, and accused Israel of trying to force it to surrender.

World reaction

The attacks on Gaza were condemned by Egypt, which is mediating the talks.

The airstrikes are a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire agreement and represent a "dangerous escalation," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Hallaf.

Hamas could have released the hostages to extend the truce, but instead chose refusal and war, commented US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.

The attacks were so sudden that the number of available medical personnel was insufficient for the scale of these large-scale attacks, and additional teams were immediately called in to assist, - , Director General of Gaza Strip Hospitals Mohammed Zakuot in a commentary to the BBC.

A group representing the families of the hostages accused the Israeli government of deciding to "give away the hostages" by carrying out new strikes, and protested near the Israeli parliament.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the UN is sounding the alarm after new large-scale Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35