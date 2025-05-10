"This is a witch hunt": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the detention of a former diplomat in Budapest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the detention of a former employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest. This was written in the social network "X" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

When the evidence runs out, the witch hunt begins. The Hungarian authorities should have put an end to the absurd anti-Ukrainian hysteria a long time ago – wrote the Ukrainian diplomat.

Context

Hungarian special services detained a former Ukrainian diplomat in the center of Budapest. Journalist Vitaliy Hlahola stated that the detainee turned out to be Serhiy Alexandrov, the former first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary. He is currently the owner of two restaurants in Budapest.

Let us remind you

Recently, the SBU reported the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence. This happened for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine: the agents were detained in Zakarpattia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Siyarto, reacted to this. He believes that information about Hungarian spies in Ukraine may be propaganda.

After that, Siyarto announced the expulsion of two people who allegedly worked at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest. They were accused of espionage. In response to Hungary's actions, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced the deportation of two Hungarian diplomats.