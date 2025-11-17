This is a pre-war situation: Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reacted to sabotage and cyberattacks
According to Kukuła, the enemy is creating a certain environment that should create conditions conducive to potential aggression on Polish territory.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Wiesław Kukuła, commenting on the sabotage in Poland, stated - "this is a pre-war situation," UNN reports with reference to "Polish Radio."
"The enemy has begun preparations for war. He is creating a certain situation here that is intended to create conditions conducive to potential aggression on Polish territory," said the Chief of the General Staff, General Wiesław Kukuła, referring to a series of cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.
The general also assured that Poland "is capable of responding to this threat in various ways."
On Sunday, November 16, a section of the railway track in Poland was damaged on a line that leads, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there had been an explosion on the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route, and called the damage to the railway section an act of sabotage.