This is a pre-war situation: Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reacted to sabotage and cyberattacks

In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 13200 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 15511 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 16735 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18946 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 19125 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 43231 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25315 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19457 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21775 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Exclusives
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 43236 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 79231 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 73158 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 130055 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 108055 views
This is a pre-war situation: Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reacted to sabotage and cyberattacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

According to Kukuła, the enemy is creating a certain environment that should create conditions conducive to potential aggression on Polish territory.

This is a pre-war situation: Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reacted to sabotage and cyberattacks

The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Wiesław Kukuła, commenting on the sabotage in Poland, stated - "this is a pre-war situation," UNN reports with reference to "Polish Radio."

"The enemy has begun preparations for war. He is creating a certain situation here that is intended to create conditions conducive to potential aggression on Polish territory," said the Chief of the General Staff, General Wiesław Kukuła, referring to a series of cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.

The general also assured that Poland "is capable of responding to this threat in various ways."

Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attack17.11.25, 13:24 • 3232 views

Recall

On Sunday, November 16, a section of the railway track in Poland was damaged on a line that leads, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there had been an explosion on the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route, and called the damage to the railway section an act of sabotage.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lublin
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland