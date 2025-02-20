“This is a matter of concern to us": Peskov comments on possible deployment of EU troops in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 40099 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 65196 views

09:20 AM • 103699 views

08:41 AM • 69224 views

06:23 AM • 115932 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 100736 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 112921 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152402 views

Exclusive
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66538 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109130 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80881 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74208 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143134 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175525 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33313 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74208 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133936 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135819 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164125 views
“This is a matter of concern to us": Peskov comments on possible deployment of EU troops in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25246 views

Peskov expressed concern about the possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine. Britain plans to offer to deploy 30,000 European troops, but some EU countries are against it.

The Kremlin is closely monitoring reports of the possible deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and expressing concern over the situation.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Details

According to him, official statements by European politicians on this issue are sometimes contradictory, but Moscow regards even such discussions as a factor affecting its security.

We are very closely following all these reports, all the sometimes contradictory official statements of the Europeans on this issue. This is a matter of concern to us, because we are talking about sending military contingents, about the possible eventual deployment of NATO military contingents to Ukraine, which takes on a completely different meaning in terms of our security, so this topic is important to us

- Peskov said. 

Recall 

As reported by The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present to Donald Trump a plan to deploy about 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain the ceasefire.  However, Germany, Spain, and Italy are against the deployment of a peacekeeping mission, so European options for securing Ukraine's future seem limited. 

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising