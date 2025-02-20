“This is a matter of concern to us": Peskov comments on possible deployment of EU troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin is closely monitoring reports of the possible deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and expressing concern over the situation.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

According to him, official statements by European politicians on this issue are sometimes contradictory, but Moscow regards even such discussions as a factor affecting its security.

We are very closely following all these reports, all the sometimes contradictory official statements of the Europeans on this issue. This is a matter of concern to us, because we are talking about sending military contingents, about the possible eventual deployment of NATO military contingents to Ukraine, which takes on a completely different meaning in terms of our security, so this topic is important to us - Peskov said.

As reported by The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present to Donald Trump a plan to deploy about 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain the ceasefire. However, Germany, Spain, and Italy are against the deployment of a peacekeeping mission, so European options for securing Ukraine's future seem limited.