This autumn, we must do everything to strengthen our positions: Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and thanked him for all the support. We are closely coordinating our efforts. In fact, Russia stole from the world, brazenly took a significant part of this year. This autumn, we must do everything possible to strengthen our positions. - Zelenskyy said.

Let's discuss the prepared security guarantee points: Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place on September 4

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.