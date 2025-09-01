This autumn, we must do everything to strengthen our positions: Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanking him for his support. They are closely coordinating efforts to strengthen Ukraine's positions this autumn.
I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and thanked him for all the support. We are closely coordinating our efforts. In fact, Russia stole from the world, brazenly took a significant part of this year. This autumn, we must do everything possible to strengthen our positions.
Earlier
The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.