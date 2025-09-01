$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
06:36 PM • 562 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
03:53 PM • 8224 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 19129 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 26697 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 157953 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 94390 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 169207 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 176392 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 150798 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 122117 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Tags
Authors
This autumn, we must do everything to strengthen our positions: Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanking him for his support. They are closely coordinating efforts to strengthen Ukraine's positions this autumn.

This autumn, we must do everything to strengthen our positions: Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, coordinated efforts, UNN reports.

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and thanked him for all the support. We are closely coordinating our efforts. In fact, Russia stole from the world, brazenly took a significant part of this year. This autumn, we must do everything possible to strengthen our positions.

- Zelenskyy said.

Let's discuss the prepared security guarantee points: Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place on September 401.09.25, 20:55 • 844 views

Earlier

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy