“They will not go unanswered": von der Leyen reacts to the US decision on duties on steel and aluminum

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reacted to the US decision to impose duties on steel and aluminum exports from Europe and promised tough measures in response. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Details

"I deeply regret the US decision to impose duties on steel and aluminum exports from Europe. Duties are taxes: bad for business, even worse for consumers. Unreasonable duties on the EU will not go unanswered - they will provoke tough and proportionate retaliation. The EU will act to protect its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers," the European Commission President said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier UNN has already wrote that the European Commission has responded to Trump's announcement of 25% duties on steel and aluminum from the EU.

In particular, as was known, the European Commission had not previously received any official notifications of additional duties on EU goods.

