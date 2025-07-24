They propose that the SBU not conduct the polygraph test: NABU clarified the provisions regarding polygraph testing in Zelenskyy's bill

The bill submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the strengthening of the powers of NABU and SAP provides for mandatory polygraph testing for NABU employees. NABU explained that the polygraph test is proposed to be conducted not by the SBU, but by the NABU Internal Control Department, which is common practice. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

In response to media inquiries regarding alleged new risks to NABU's independence in connection with the provisions of the new bill. We clarify: the polygraph test is proposed to be conducted not by the SBU, but by the NABU Internal Control Department. The bill, which is intended to eliminate threats to the independence of anti-corruption bodies, provides, in particular, for polygraph testing of NABU employees who have access to state secrets. These checks are proposed to be conducted by the NABU Internal Control Department itself - the message says.

NABU emphasized that the use of a polygraph is a long-standing internal practice of NABU.

Employees undergo polygraph testing during official investigations, appointments, and reappointments. This is not an innovation, but a tool of internal integrity. In 2024, the Internal Control Department conducted over 200 psychophysiological surveys of NABU employees using a polygraph. It is important that the methodology of such checks, approved by NABU and SBU, excludes the risks of interference in operational activities or pressure on employees - added NABU.

Recall

The bill submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the strengthening of powers of NABU and SAP provides for the return of old norms that existed before the adoption of bill No. 12414, mandatory polygraph testing for employees of NABU, SAP, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets, as well as a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees.