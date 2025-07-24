$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
06:46 PM • 10195 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
03:34 PM • 24103 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 117498 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 74925 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 139898 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 88438 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 87201 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 103377 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70041 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51647 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
They propose that the SBU not conduct the polygraph test: NABU clarified the provisions regarding polygraph testing in Zelenskyy's bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

President Zelenskyy's bill provides for mandatory polygraph testing for NABU employees who have access to state secrets. NABU states that the Internal Control Department, not the SBU, will conduct the test, which is common practice.

They propose that the SBU not conduct the polygraph test: NABU clarified the provisions regarding polygraph testing in Zelenskyy's bill

The bill submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the strengthening of the powers of NABU and SAP provides for mandatory polygraph testing for NABU employees. NABU explained that the polygraph test is proposed to be conducted not by the SBU, but by the NABU Internal Control Department, which is common practice. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

In response to media inquiries regarding alleged new risks to NABU's independence in connection with the provisions of the new bill. We clarify: the polygraph test is proposed to be conducted not by the SBU, but by the NABU Internal Control Department. The bill, which is intended to eliminate threats to the independence of anti-corruption bodies, provides, in particular, for polygraph testing of NABU employees who have access to state secrets. These checks are proposed to be conducted by the NABU Internal Control Department itself 

- the message says.

NABU emphasized that the use of a polygraph is a long-standing internal practice of NABU.

Employees undergo polygraph testing during official investigations, appointments, and reappointments. This is not an innovation, but a tool of internal integrity. In 2024, the Internal Control Department conducted over 200 psychophysiological surveys of NABU employees using a polygraph. It is important that the methodology of such checks, approved by NABU and SBU, excludes the risks of interference in operational activities or pressure on employees 

- added NABU.

Recall

The bill submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the strengthening of powers of NABU and SAP provides for the return of old norms that existed before the adoption of bill No. 12414, mandatory polygraph testing for employees of NABU, SAP, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets, as well as a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
