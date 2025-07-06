They are hitting many financial schemes of the Russian Federation, including cryptocurrency ones: Zelenskyy introduced new sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new sanctions package. The sanctions target many Russian financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones, UNN reports.

Details

I have just signed a new sanctions package – these are special sanctions that target many Russian financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones. The sanctions are based on the submission of the National Bank of Ukraine - Zelenskyy stated.

The President explained that this is a synchronization with partners, and Ukraine's initiative.

Through just one company, which is now on the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, that is, before the sanctions, the Russians processed several billion dollars, and mainly for the needs of their military industry. Of course, we will stop all schemes. Now, when traditional financial channels for Russia are blocked in many places, they are also switching to cryptocurrency settlements - Zelenskyy said.

The President reported that in total, today's package includes sanctions against 60 legal entities, and for each, Ukraine will work with partners to combine sanctions – Ukrainian and European, Ukrainian and other significant jurisdictions of the world.

Also in the package are 73 individuals, all of them Russian citizens. We will also synchronize sanctions against them. This is not an easy job: sanction rules differ around the world, but we all have a common goal – to force Russia to stop the war and maximally limit its potential. Sanctions are already depriving Russia of a future and should significantly complicate the daily life of the Russian system – Zelenskyy reported.

Thus, decree №465/2025 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures was published on the OP website.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that next week Ukraine is preparing new decisions, Ukrainian ones, on the synchronization of European Union sanctions - all European packages against Russia must be implemented in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

Just like our, Ukrainian sanctions in the European Union - Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy approved new NSDC decisions on synchronizing sanctions with the EU