"They brought peace to the world" - Trump said his economic strategy stops wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

US President Donald Trump said that tariffs promote peace and that he will not cooperate with countries that wage wars. He recalled that his tariffs helped India and Pakistan reach a truce.

"They brought peace to the world" - Trump said his economic strategy stops wars

Tariffs play a key role in my strategy for achieving peaceful agreements. The United States of America will not cooperate with those who wage wars. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Tariffs brought peace to the world, I tell you. They brought peace to the world. Tariffs give you a huge path to peace and saving millions of lives, just millions and millions of lives.

- he said in an interview with Fox News.

The head of the White House also recalled that his tariffs contributed to India and Pakistan agreeing to a truce earlier this year.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% tariff on medium and large trucks, which will come into effect on November 1, 2025. This applies to trucks, garbage trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles.

In late September, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs on imported timber and wood products, including lumber (10%) and kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture (25%). These measures could lead to an increase in prices for housing and furniture, and also affect domestic industry and exports.

Vita Zelenetska

