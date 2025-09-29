Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1284 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11397 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10618 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17502 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13472 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18785 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11990 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27775 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48472 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70003 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 15969 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24670 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18475 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 15962 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11397 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 17502 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 16182 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18697 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 75128 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 670 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11713 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24878 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 28325 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 37846 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
E-6 Mercury

Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

US President Donald Trump has promised to impose 100% tariffs on foreign-made films, as he pledged in May. This could lead to serious upheaval in the entertainment industry, given the volume of media production outside the US.

Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films

US President Donald Trump on Monday promised to impose 100% tariffs on foreign-made films, as he promised in May, stating that the film industry had been "stolen" from the US, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Such a duty, as indicated, could lead to serious upheavals in the entertainment industry, given the volume of media production outside the United States.

It is unclear when and how the duty will be imposed, and whether the burden will fall on producers, distributors, or someone in between, the publication notes.

Trump ordered to impose 100% duty on foreign-made films to save Hollywood05.05.25, 08:45 • 7061 view

Addition

In January, Trump appointed Hollywood veterans Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson to bring Hollywood back "bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

Film and television production has been leaving Hollywood for years, heading to locations with tax breaks that make filming cheaper.

Governments around the world have increased credits and cash rebates to attract production and capture a large share of the $248 billion that Ampere Analysis predicts will be spent globally in 2025 on content production.

All major media companies, including Walt Disney, Netflix, and Universal Pictures, shoot films abroad in countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to research firm ProdPro, in 2023, about half of the spending on film and television projects with budgets over $40 million was spent outside the US.

According to FilmLA, a non-profit organization that tracks production in the region, film and television production has decreased by almost 40% over the last decade in Hollywood's hometown of Los Angeles.

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Donald Trump
United States