They asked about the safe and turned out drawers with savings: Tymoshenko on NABU and SAPO searches

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:52 AM • 3172 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 7194 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 32182 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 34593 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 31427 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 33437 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 50876 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28393 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 31633 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 36458 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
83%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of RomaniaJanuary 14, 12:09 AM • 11431 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 19588 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 9944 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 12398 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 7834 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 12789 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 32182 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 50878 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 42698 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 75363 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 18247 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 53267 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 46472 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 51400 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 52902 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
The Diplomat

They asked about the safe and turned out drawers with savings: Tymoshenko on NABU and SAPO searches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

People's Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko reported that during the searches in the office, law enforcement officers were looking for a safe and personal savings. She stated this in the Verkhovna Rada.

They asked about the safe and turned out drawers with savings: Tymoshenko on NABU and SAPO searches

People's Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko stated that during searches, law enforcement officers were looking for a safe and "rummaged through" personal belongings in the office. The People's Deputy of Ukraine announced this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

They started turning everything upside down and said: where is the safe? I said: why do you think we have a safe in our office? They said: there must be such a big safe. I said: there isn't one.

- said the deputy.

Tymoshenko also reported that during the searches, law enforcement officers inspected boxes containing her savings.

They started rummaging through some boxes, there are some small savings there, but they are in my declaration, these are savings that I just keep there because I sometimes need them. So what, is that a crime?

- she stated.

Recall

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, received a suspicion notice from law enforcement officers. This happened after searches at the party office by NABU and SAP.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada