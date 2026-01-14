They asked about the safe and turned out drawers with savings: Tymoshenko on NABU and SAPO searches

People's Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko stated that during searches, law enforcement officers were looking for a safe and "rummaged through" personal belongings in the office. The People's Deputy of Ukraine announced this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

They started turning everything upside down and said: where is the safe? I said: why do you think we have a safe in our office? They said: there must be such a big safe. I said: there isn't one. - said the deputy.

Tymoshenko also reported that during the searches, law enforcement officers inspected boxes containing her savings.

They started rummaging through some boxes, there are some small savings there, but they are in my declaration, these are savings that I just keep there because I sometimes need them. So what, is that a crime? - she stated.

Recall

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, received a suspicion notice from law enforcement officers. This happened after searches at the party office by NABU and SAP.