"Different scenarios" - Zelenskyy revealed the differences between the war in Ukraine and the strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Ukrainian leader, drawing on Ukraine's experience, also warned that prolonging the war without dialogue would lead to an increase in civilian casualties.

"Different scenarios" - Zelenskyy revealed the differences between the war in Ukraine and the strikes on Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider it correct to compare Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, emphasizing that these are different scenarios. The head of state stated this when answering a question about the argument of violating international law, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, in the case of Iran, it is about attacks on a regime that seeks to create nuclear weapons.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine became a victim of ground occupation.

Ukraine, on the other hand, was occupied by ground forces: for 12 years now, Russia has been trying to seize us by force

- the president noted.

Separately, the head of state drew attention to the risk of prolonging the war around Iran. In his opinion, if the parties do not engage in dialogue, the number of civilian casualties will increase.

If the parties do not talk to each other, the number of civilian casualties will only increase: this is a society divided into supporters and opponents of the regime

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war in Iran demonstrates Russia's weakness as an ally and is a signal to Putin about the consequences of dictatorship. According to Zelenskyy, Russia's main forces are concentrated on the war against Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Israel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran