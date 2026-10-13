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There will be good decisions in support of Ukraine this week; we are preparing them now — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

This week, Ukraine expects new support packages from its partners and the opening of two clusters of negotiations on joining the EU. Kyiv is ready for meetings with the United States and calls on russia to join the energy truce.

There will be good decisions in support of Ukraine this week; we are preparing them now — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced good decisions from partners in support of Ukraine this week. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

There will be good decisions in support of Ukraine this week; we are preparing them now. I continue to stay in contact with all our partners who can help us and who are always effective. I will speak with Denmark today, and I will speak with Lithuania—with the prime ministers. Tomorrow, there will be important talks in Britain. This week will also include talks with the European Union. There will be support packages for Ukraine, and we are also moving forward in negotiations on accession to the European Union. This week marks the opening of two clusters; two have already been opened in the summer. By the end of the year, we have to open all six negotiating clusters—this is our plan, and this is a priority

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it is important for cooperation between the partners and Ukraine to provide greater protection for people's lives.

Our military and intelligence services must cooperate at the highest level, and everything necessary is in place on our side. We are counting on the same level from our partners. We are also in constant communication with the American side. Our teams are speaking. And we need to work for peace; we need to seek options for the right course of action. Ukraine is ready for meetings; Ukraine supported the President of America on the issue of an energy ceasefire. Russia must also be part of this agreement. Our team sent the American side relevant proposals regarding possible future meetings and further discussions. We are ready to meet in the coming days, and I conveyed this proposal through my team to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. There is always a constructive approach on the Ukrainian side, and our positions are always absolutely clear and aimed at protecting the independence of the Ukrainian people

- Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, despite the energy ceasefire initiative announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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