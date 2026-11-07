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There were 180 combat engagements at the front over the past day: the General Staff reported on the hottest sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Russia launched 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 3,638 kamikaze drones. The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector.

There were 180 combat engagements at the front over the past day: the General Staff reported on the hottest sectors

During the day on November 6, 180 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN, citing the General Staff report.

Details

It is reported that the enemy carried out 53 airstrikes and dropped 170 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 3,638 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,746 attacks on населённые пункты and our troops’ positions

- the report says.

Situation by direction

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers carried out one airstrike, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and conducted 65 attacks on our troops’ positions and населённые пункты, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked our units’ positions five times toward the settlements of Ternova, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, and Mykolaivka.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched two assaults toward Radkivka.Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction toward Druzheliubivka, Ivanivka, and Lyman.

Five months without losing positions and 1,700 targets hit: the week's results at the front02.11.26, 12:56 • 16552 views

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Kryva Luka and Orikhuvatka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults: near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Novohryhorivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

The enemy launched four attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Vodianske, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated here today and 16 were wounded; four pieces of automotive equipment, ten special-purpose systems, and four enemy shelters were destroyed. Eight pieces of automotive equipment, one electronic warfare system, four special-purpose systems, three UAV control posts, and 35 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 130 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the military said.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks toward the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro River directions, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

"No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other directions," the General Staff added.

Previously

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense06.11.26, 13:16 • 2710 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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