Since the beginning of August 15, Russian troops have launched 170 attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy carried out the most assaults in the Pokrovsk direction — 23. Ukrainian forces repelled another 17 attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction, 13 in the Sloviansk direction, 8 in the Kupiansk direction, and 7 in the Lyman direction. In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times.

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On the southern front, the occupiers launched three attacks in the Huliaipole direction, two in the Oleksandrivka direction, and one in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Kramatorsk or Dnipro direction.

In total, Russian troops carried out 70 airstrikes, using 208 guided aerial bombs, launched 7,212 kamikaze drones, and conducted 1,903 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

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