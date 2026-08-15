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There were 170 combat engagements at the front over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

On August 15, Russian forces carried out 170 attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The largest number of assaults was on the Pokrovsk front — 23.

There were 170 combat engagements at the front over the past day

Since the beginning of August 15, Russian troops have launched 170 attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy carried out the most assaults in the Pokrovsk direction — 23. Ukrainian forces repelled another 17 attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction, 13 in the Sloviansk direction, 8 in the Kupiansk direction, and 7 in the Lyman direction. In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times.

Russian forces have withdrawn from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — Committee of Russian Officers14.08.26, 23:59 • 104918 views

On the southern front, the occupiers launched three attacks in the Huliaipole direction, two in the Oleksandrivka direction, and one in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Kramatorsk or Dnipro direction.

In total, Russian troops carried out 70 airstrikes, using 208 guided aerial bombs, launched 7,212 kamikaze drones, and conducted 1,903 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Zelenskyy confirmed the strike using "Flamingo" on a "Roscosmos" enterprise and more15.08.26, 11:52 • 22241 view

Stepan Haftko

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