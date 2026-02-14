There is a proposal from the US for 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine wants 30 or 50 years - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received a proposal from the United States for 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine wants 30 or 50 years. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

We are working with all partners on security guarantees. As I said, we are very close to this project as a whole. We met with senators today, we said that we really want to increase security guarantees in terms of years, so that they are more effective for investors. There was a meeting with investors, with businesses... and they need guarantees that would be longer than 5, 10 years - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that currently there is a proposal from the United States for security guarantees for 15 years, but, according to him, Ukraine wants to have such guarantees for more than 20 years.

30, 50 years. We'll see what the Administration goes for - added Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy stated that agreements on security guarantees with the US and Europe are ready for signing. These agreements must precede any agreement on ending the war.