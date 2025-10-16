There is a person – there is a problem: Budanov on why he does not regret the exchange of Medvedchuk

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he does not regret that Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of treason, was exchanged for Ukrainian defenders in 2022, noting "there is a person - there is a problem." Budanov stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, as reported by UNN.

I definitely don't regret that Ukraine gave him away. That's a fact. Moreover, we exchanged him for the heroes of our modernity. Therefore, I will definitely never regret it. And, in principle, I never regret the past. That's wrong. We must look to the future and build the future. Why do we need that Medvedchuk? Well, what will you do with him here? What is this person for? There is a person - there is a problem.