European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 22664 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 35027 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57099 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 06:35 AM • 20675 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 37828 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 29769 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25139 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 35097 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 55210 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Publications
Exclusives
There is a person – there is a problem: Budanov on why he does not regret the exchange of Medvedchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he does not regret the exchange of Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian defenders in 2022. He emphasized that Medvedchuk was exchanged for modern heroes, and Medvedchuk himself is not valuable to Ukraine.

There is a person – there is a problem: Budanov on why he does not regret the exchange of Medvedchuk

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he does not regret that Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of treason, was exchanged for Ukrainian defenders in 2022, noting "there is a person - there is a problem." Budanov stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, as reported by UNN.

I definitely don't regret that Ukraine gave him away. That's a fact. Moreover, we exchanged him for the heroes of our modernity. Therefore, I will definitely never regret it. And, in principle, I never regret the past. That's wrong. We must look to the future and build the future. Why do we need that Medvedchuk? Well, what will you do with him here? What is this person for? There is a person - there is a problem.

- said Budanov.

Let us remind you that

Viktor Medvedchuk was handed over to Russia in exchange for 200 Ukrainian heroes in September 2022.

Former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals have been notified of suspicion of working for the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, including carrying out subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

