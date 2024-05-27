There could have been many more victims in Kharkiv's Epicenter: another unexploded ordnance was found 80 meters away

Prosecutors, together with employees of the State Emergency Service and investigators from the SBU and the National Police, found an unexploded ordnance about 80 meters from the Kharkiv construction hypermarket Epicenter, which was subjected to enemy air strikes on May 25. Preliminarily, it was also a D-30 UMPB shell. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

The prosecutor's office noted that it had been established that Russian troops were adjusting fire with the help of reconnaissance UAVs, which indicates a deliberate tactic of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the civilian population of Kharkiv.

"The Russian army deliberately launched several munitions at once to cause as many deaths as possible among workers and visitors, as well as to intimidate the city's residents," the prosecutor's office added.

According to updated reports, Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed 17 people, 13 of whom have been identified. Also, 48 people were injured. Five people remain missing.