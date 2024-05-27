ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 45149 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101298 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144532 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149087 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244718 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172966 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

There could have been many more victims in Kharkiv's Epicenter: another unexploded ordnance was found 80 meters away

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46374 views

The prosecutor's office found an unexploded UMPB D-30 shell about 80 meters from the Kharkiv construction hypermarket Epicenter, which was hit by Russian airstrikes on May 25, killing 17 people and injuring 48.

Prosecutors, together with employees of the State Emergency Service and investigators from the SBU and the National Police, found an unexploded ordnance about 80 meters from the Kharkiv construction hypermarket Epicenter, which was subjected to enemy air strikes on May 25. Preliminarily, it was also a D-30 UMPB shell. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

"Today, prosecutors together with employees of the State Emergency Service and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police found an unexploded ordnance about 80 meters from the construction hypermarket that was subjected to enemy air strikes on May 25. Preliminarily, it was also an UMPB D-30. Miraculously, it did not reach the construction hypermarket on May 25," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office noted that it had been established that Russian troops were adjusting fire with the help of reconnaissance UAVs, which indicates a deliberate tactic of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the civilian population of Kharkiv.

"The Russian army deliberately launched several munitions at once to cause as many deaths as possible among workers and visitors, as well as to intimidate the city's residents," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

According to updated reports, Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed 17 people, 13 of whom have been identified. Also, 48 people were injured. Five people remain missing.

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising