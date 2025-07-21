$41.750.12
There can be no forced mobilization of people 60+ - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

MP Fedir Venislavsky stated that there will be no forced mobilization of persons aged 60+, as they are removed from military registration. The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill allowing voluntary signing of military service contracts for this category of citizens.

There can be no forced mobilization of people 60+ - MP

There can be no forced mobilization of people aged 60 and over. A 60+ contract implies voluntary consent. This was stated by MP Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the VRU Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

There can be no mandatory mobilization of Ukrainian citizens who have already turned 60. 60 years means that a person is removed from military registration and ceases to be liable for military service. Therefore, only with their voluntary consent, only on a contractual basis, can they continue service if the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other components of the security and defense sector require it. There can be no forced mobilization in principle.

- Venislavskyi explained.

Venislavskyi noted that there are currently enough people aged 60+ in the defense sector who perform specific tasks.

I can say that those events that were written about, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did this for the first time in history, some of these events took place with the participation of specialists aged 60+. Because it concerned Soviet weapons that can be used, and which people aged 60+, officers first and foremost, know perfectly well.

- said the MP.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading and in general adopted bill No. 13229, which will allow citizens aged 60 and older to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law.

According to the bill, during martial law, with a letter from the military unit commander, persons aged 60 and over who are recognized by the military medical commission as fit for military service can be accepted for contract military service for the following positions:

  • private, sergeant, or petty officer ranks;
    • junior or senior officer ranks (provided that these persons were discharged from military service after January 1, 2015).

      Such citizens will be able to sign a contract for a period of 1 year, but they will be subject to a two-month probationary period. The contract may be terminated:

      • due to the serviceman being deemed to have failed the probationary period;
        • due to official non-compliance.
          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          SocietyPolitics
          Verkhovna Rada
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
