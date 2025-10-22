The youngest victim of Russia's night attack on Kyiv is only two years old - police
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, two people were killed and at least 30 wounded, including five children, as a result of the night attack. The youngest victim is only two years old.
The youngest victim of the night attack on the capital is only 2 years old, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.
Details
Kyiv police continue to work at the sites of enemy strikes.
As of 4:00 p.m. - two dead and at least 30 wounded, including five children. The youngest victim is only two years old
According to law enforcement officers, residential buildings, kindergartens, administrative and private premises, as well as dozens of cars were damaged.
Addition
In Kyiv, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts were under enemy attack. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged.
As of approximately 11 o'clock, the fire in the Dniprovskyi district of the city was being extinguished, the fire was localized.