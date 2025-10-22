Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22: the number of injured increased to 30
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 30, including five children. Nine injured people have been hospitalized, including four children, while the rest are receiving outpatient treatment. At least 10 residential buildings in six districts of the capital have been damaged.
The number of people injured in Russia's massive attack on the capital has risen to 30. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.
The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the capital has risen to 30. Five of them are children.
According to the mayor, medics hospitalized 9 injured people, including four children. All others are receiving outpatient treatment.
Addition
In Kyiv, the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts were under enemy attack. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged.
As of approximately 11 o'clock, the fire in the Dniprovskyi district of the city was being extinguished, and the fire was localized.
