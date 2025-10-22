Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22: the number of injured increased to 30

$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2590 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4440 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4202 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6022 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15200 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16873 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26029 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 516 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6716 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13277 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15734 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20222 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22: the number of injured increased to 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 30, including five children. Nine injured people have been hospitalized, including four children, while the rest are receiving outpatient treatment. At least 10 residential buildings in six districts of the capital have been damaged.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on October 22: the number of injured increased to 30

The number of people injured in Russia's massive attack on the capital has risen to 30. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the capital has risen to 30. Five of them are children.

- Klitschko reported.

According to the mayor, medics hospitalized 9 injured people, including four children. All others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Addition

In Kyiv, the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts were under enemy attack. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged.

As of approximately 11 o'clock, the fire in the Dniprovskyi district of the city was being extinguished, and the fire was localized.

Some houses in Kyiv are left without hot water due to night shelling: which districts were affected22.10.25, 13:34 • 2040 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv