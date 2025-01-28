The world's richest people lost $108 billion due to a Chinese AI startup

This week, the wealth of many of the world's richest billionaires has plummeted as Chinese generative artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek sent the US stock market into a tailspin. Billionaires whose fortunes are related to artificial intelligence have suffered the biggest losses.

The announcement of a new artificial intelligence platform, China's DeepSeek, caused a sharp drop in the shares of Western AI-related technologies. This is due to the fact that the newcomer promises high performance at very low costs. The sale of technology companies associated with the Chinese artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek has led to a sharp drop in major indices.

The world's 500 richest people lost $108 billion on Monday. Nvidia stood out as the most notable, losing a record $589 billion. Shares of the American graphics processor manufacturer fell by 17%. This is the biggest drop in the company's history. The personal wealth of Nvidia's CEO and largest shareholder Jensen Huang decreased by $20.7 billion after the market closed, which means he lost 10th place and moved to 17th place in the Forbes billionaires list.

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison lost $27.6 billion due to a 14% drop in the value of his company's shares. Ellison dropped from third to fifth place on the list of the world's richest people.

A list of the ten billionaires who lost the most:

Larry Ellison is the chairman of Oracle ($27.6 billion);

Jensen Huang is the CEO of Nvidia ($20.8 billion);

Michael Dell is the CEO of Dell ($12.4 billion);

Larry Page is a co-founder of Google ($6.3 billion);

Sergey Brin is a co-founder of Google ($5.4 billion);

Andreas von Bechtolsheim is a Google investor ($5.4 billion);

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla ($5.3 billion);

Thomas Peterfee is the chairman of Interactive Brokers ($4.1 billion);

Henry Samueli - Chairman of Broadcom ($3.7 billion);

Henry Nicholas III is a co-founder of Broadcom ($2.8 billion).

Hangzhou-based DeepSeek develops open-source artificial intelligence models. DeepSeek first came to the attention of many Western investors this weekend when its free chatbot, DeepSeek R1, topped download charts around the world.

The number of new users was so high that DeepSeek was forced to limit registration to users with Chinese phone numbers.

