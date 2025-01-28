The world's richest people lost $108 billion due to a Chinese AI startup

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78083 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96379 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107361 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130596 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103603 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103749 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53053 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118639 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113257 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29550 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78209 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130609 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23697 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27203 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113240 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118624 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140024 views
The world's richest people lost $108 billion due to a Chinese AI startup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31206 views

The world's 500 richest people lost $108 billion due to the fall in tech stocks. Larry Ellison ($27.6 billion) and Jensen Huang ($20.8 billion) suffered the largest losses due to the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

This week, the wealth of many of the world's richest billionaires has plummeted as Chinese generative artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek sent the US stock market into a tailspin. Billionaires whose fortunes are related to artificial intelligence have suffered the biggest losses.

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg and Forbes.

Details

The announcement of a new artificial intelligence platform, China's DeepSeek, caused a sharp drop in the shares of Western AI-related technologies. This is due to the fact that the newcomer promises high performance at very low costs. The sale of technology companies associated with the Chinese artificial intelligence developer DeepSeek has led to a sharp drop in major indices.

The world's 500 richest people lost $108 billion on Monday. Nvidia stood out as the most notable, losing a record $589 billion. Shares of the American graphics processor manufacturer fell by 17%. This is the biggest drop in the company's history. The personal wealth of Nvidia's CEO and largest shareholder Jensen Huang decreased by $20.7 billion after the market closed, which means he lost 10th place and moved to 17th place in the Forbes billionaires list.

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison lost $27.6 billion due to a 14% drop in the value of his company's shares. Ellison dropped from third to fifth place on the list of the world's richest people.

Chinese AI app DeepSeek outperforms ChatGPT in the US App Store ranking27.01.25, 10:53 • 25851 view

A list of the ten billionaires who lost the most:

Larry Ellison is the chairman of Oracle ($27.6 billion);

Jensen Huang is the CEO of Nvidia ($20.8 billion);

Michael Dell is the CEO of Dell ($12.4 billion);

Larry Page is a co-founder of Google ($6.3 billion);

Sergey Brin is a co-founder of Google ($5.4 billion);

Andreas von Bechtolsheim is a Google investor ($5.4 billion);

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla ($5.3 billion);

Thomas Peterfee is the chairman of Interactive Brokers ($4.1 billion);

Henry Samueli - Chairman of Broadcom ($3.7 billion);

Henry Nicholas III is a co-founder of Broadcom ($2.8 billion).

ChatGPT's Chinese competitor DeepSeek suffered a large-scale cyberattack28.01.25, 14:45 • 25081 view

Hangzhou-based DeepSeek develops open-source artificial intelligence models. DeepSeek first came to the attention of many Western investors this weekend when its free chatbot, DeepSeek R1, topped download charts around the world.

The number of new users was so high that DeepSeek was forced to limit registration to users with Chinese phone numbers.

Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube16.01.25, 13:08 • 23839 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
chatgptChatGPT
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
googleGoogle

