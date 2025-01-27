Chinese AI app DeepSeek outperforms ChatGPT in the US App Store ranking

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 48911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78910 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113365 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100512 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 33370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114868 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 39127 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109365 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 48940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131806 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164184 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9980 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 15510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109365 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114868 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139112 views
Chinese AI app DeepSeek outperforms ChatGPT in the US App Store ranking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25854 views

AI Assistant app by Chinese startup DeepSeek became the #1 free app in the US App Store. The success was achieved despite the US restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China.

AI Assistant by Chinese startup DeepSeek has become the most popular free app in the US App Store, surpassing ChatGPT. Released on January 10, the app's popularity has grown rapidly among US users.

This is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

 According to research firm Sensor Tower, an AI-based application powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, which its creators say “tops the league table among open source models and rivals the most advanced closed source models in the world,” has seen a sharp rise in popularity among US users since its release on January 10.

This breakthrough by the Chinese startup DeepSeek was an important signal for Silicon Valley. The event overturned established views on US dominance in the field of artificial intelligence and called into question the effectiveness of Washington's export controls.

According to media reports, AI models from ChatGPT to DeepSeek require advanced chips for training. Since 2021, the Biden administration has expanded the scope of bans designed to stop the export of these chips to China and their use in training AI models of Chinese firms.

However, according to a DeepSeek article published last month, DeepSeek-V3 used Nvidia H800 chips for training, spending less than $6 million.

However, the fact that a Chinese startup was able to achieve such success with less powerful chips than those that the US was trying to block from being exported to China has left US tech executives thinking. It has called into question the ability of the United States to effectively limit the technological progress of its competitors by controlling the supply of advanced chips.

DeepSeek was the first Chinese AI model to be recognized by the American industry as not only equal to the best American models, but in some respects superior to them. This demonstrates the growing influence of Chinese startups in the global AI market.

Recall 

China's artificial intelligence research institutes and universities have purchased batches of Nvidia (NVDA.O) semiconductors, which the US has banned from exporting to China.

Alina Volianska

Technologies
silicon-valleySilicon Valley
chatgptChatGPT
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

