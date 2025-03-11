The world is facing a dangerous replacement of international law with the law of force - Kallas
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke at the UN Security Council about the violation of international law and its replacement with the 'law of force'. She reaffirmed support for Ukraine and called on Russia to end the war.
The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated on Tuesday at the UN Security Council that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was just one of the growing number of cases where the "rule of force" has replaced international law. This was reported by AFP, writes UNN.
After 80 years of existence, the United Nations is facing "unprecedented pressure," Kaja Kallas said during a meeting dedicated to EU relations. She emphasized that there is now a clear violation of the UN Charter and attempts to replace the rule of law with the rule of force.
"We see attempts to replace the rule of law with the rule of force," said the former Prime Minister of Estonia. She also added that the EU calls for respect for international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights in all cases where they are threatened or violated. This applies to countries such as Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Haiti, and Ukraine.
Amid intense pressure from the US on Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement with Russia, Kallas reaffirmed the EU's support for Kyiv and its demands for a "just and sustainable peace" that aligns with the UN Charter.
"Europe has learned from its own history that concessions to aggressors lead to even more violence," she told representatives, including ambassadors from the US and Russia, two permanent members of the UN Security Council.
"This war could end instantly if Russia - the sole culprit - withdraws its troops and stops bombing Ukraine. Russia can end this war at any time - but it has chosen not to do so, despite all efforts so far," Kallas added.
