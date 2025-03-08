"Putin shows that he is not interested in peace": Kallas urged the EU to increase military support for Ukraine after the massive attack by the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reacted to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Russian rockets continue to ruthlessly fall on Ukraine, bringing more deaths and more destruction. Putin again shows that he is not interested in peace. We must strengthen our military support - otherwise, even more peaceful Ukrainian citizens will pay the highest price.
Supplement
Russia launched a massive attack with rockets and drones on energy in Ukraine the day before. The main focus of the strike was on Ukraine's gas extraction industry.
Kallas's statement came ahead of a scheduled discussion on a new initiative proposed by her to increase military support for Ukraine at the bloc's summit on March 21.
