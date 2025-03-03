The White House welcomes Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz welcomed European efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The White House refrained from commenting on its own contribution to the peace plan proposed by European leaders.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that the White House welcomes Europe's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, but did not specify what the U.S. contribution to this plan would look like. This is reported by UNN citing CNN.
"We welcome Europeans who are taking the lead in European security. I mean, this has been the foundation. They need to invest in the capabilities for this," said Woltz on the approach to the White House a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented new efforts by the European coalition to ensure peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Volc stated that Europe should also invest in opportunities for this.
"They certainly demonstrate will, and both Starmer and (French President Emmanuel) Macron showed this last week, before Friday. We also had a phone call between the NATO Secretary General and the president before President Zelensky arrived. So we welcome Europe stepping up for Europe, but they also need to invest in the opportunities for this," said Waltz.
Woltz noted that even before Zelensky visited the White House last week, it was clear that Europe was planning to increase its contribution to Ukraine's security.
"All of this was evidence and was repeatedly reported to Ukrainians, and he could have left with an economic guarantee that would benefit Ukraine and the world for an entire generation," he said.
Supplement
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer stated that some countries have expressed their agreement and willingness to be part of the peacekeeping plan in Ukraine.
European leaders agreed that they will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, stated that it is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest position so that it can come to the negotiating table from a position of strength.
He also indicated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the future peace agreement.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on March 2 in London delivered statements about the need to activate and strengthen defense. She promised to present a corresponding "comprehensive" plan in the middle of next week.