The White House welcomes Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111375 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171444 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107916 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344267 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174020 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145209 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196209 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124965 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108186 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

April 3, 04:20 PM • 10719 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22030 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11042 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11224 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11501 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19014 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87611 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111388 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171449 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160788 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22094 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24991 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38907 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47491 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136038 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The White House welcomes Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22340 views

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz welcomed European efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The White House refrained from commenting on its own contribution to the peace plan proposed by European leaders.

The White House welcomes Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that the White House welcomes Europe's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, but did not specify what the U.S. contribution to this plan would look like. This is reported by UNN citing CNN.

"We welcome Europeans who are taking the lead in European security. I mean, this has been the foundation. They need to invest in the capabilities for this," said Woltz on the approach to the White House a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented new efforts by the European coalition to ensure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Volc stated that Europe should also invest in opportunities for this.

"They certainly demonstrate will, and both Starmer and (French President Emmanuel) Macron showed this last week, before Friday. We also had a phone call between the NATO Secretary General and the president before President Zelensky arrived. So we welcome Europe stepping up for Europe, but they also need to invest in the opportunities for this," said Waltz.

Woltz noted that even before Zelensky visited the White House last week, it was clear that Europe was planning to increase its contribution to Ukraine's security.

"All of this was evidence and was repeatedly reported to Ukrainians, and he could have left with an economic guarantee that would benefit Ukraine and the world for an entire generation," he said.

Supplement

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer stated that some countries have expressed their agreement and willingness to be part of the peacekeeping plan in Ukraine.

European leaders agreed that they will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, stated that it is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest position so that it can come to the negotiating table from a position of strength.

He also indicated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the future peace agreement.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on March 2 in London delivered statements about the need to activate and strengthen defense. She promised to present a corresponding "comprehensive" plan in the middle of next week.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
European Commission
White House
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$69.81
Bitcoin
$82,656.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.49
Ethereum
$1,791.52