White House commented on whether the decision to suspend aid to Ukraine could change
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the restoration of aid to Ukraine depends on President Trump. To achieve peace, both sides need to be brought to the negotiating table.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt commented on the suspension of aid to Ukraine and the possibility of its restoration. She said this during an appearance on Fox News, reports UNN.
Well, it's up to the President to decide, what i do know is that President Trump wants to make a deal
"In order to negotiate peace you got to bring both sides to the table, and in any good deal, in business, in politics, usually both sides leave a little bit unhappy," she noted.
"But look, the President is a dealmaker, and that is what he wants to do - he wants this war to end, he wants to stop the killing, he wants to see a ceasefire, and he had an economic agreement on the table... to sign in White House last Friday... and unfortunately that deal wasn't signed..." - the White House spokesperson noted.
When asked about the readiness to sign it now, Leavitt replied: "Well, we'll have to see."
US President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine.
