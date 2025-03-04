The Office of the President revealed the action plan following the suspension of U.S. military aid.
Kyiv • UNN
The advisor to the Office of the President outlined three key steps regarding compensation for the suspension of military aid from the USA. The plan includes an audit of existing programs and the search for alternative sources of weapon supply.
Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak outlined three key points following the announcement of the suspension of military aid from the USA, including regarding compensation for this support. The plan includes an audit of "what is available, what can be produced within the framework of partnership cooperation, what can be substituted," Podolyak stated, as reported by UNN.
Details
"Regarding Arms Supplies…
- First, it is necessary to assess which specific programs will cease to function, considering that many were already in their final stages. We should also remember that some programs were approved by Congress, which involves a distinct legal procedure.
- Second, we need to evaluate the possibility of purchasing or acquiring equivalents from our European partners, especially since replacement programs are already in operation.
- Third, let’s not forget that Ukraine has already experienced prolonged suspensions of US military aid programs and has learned to adapt to such situations," Podolyak said.
Therefore, we are conducting a thorough audit - examining what we have, what can be produced through partnerships, and what can be replaced. Some solutions can be found on commercial markets. We are discussing options with our European partners. And, of course, we are not overlooking the possibility of negotiations with our American counterparts,
Reminder
US President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. In particular, as reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, Trump made the decision due to his dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.