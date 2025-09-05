White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about

US President Donald Trump will make a statement at the White House at 11:00 PM Kyiv time. The topic of the address is not disclosed, writes UNN with reference to the White House press service.

Details

The head of the White House will make a statement, the content of which is currently not disclosed. This will happen at 11 PM Kyiv time.

Although the details of Trump's speech are not disclosed, it can be assumed that the American leader will touch upon the topic of renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Trump plans to sign the corresponding decree today.

According to American officials, the decree provides for the use of the name "US War Department" as an alternative, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is planned to be officially named "War Secretary." The document also mentions corresponding changes on the Pentagon's public websites.

Everyone likes that we had an incredible history of victories when it was the Department of War. Then we changed it to the Department of Defense - Trump commented on his intentions.

Secretary Hegseth also supported the initiative, stating that it reflects the "warrior spirit" in the Pentagon.

Addition

During a virtual meeting, Donald Trump accused European leaders of financing the war by buying Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denied the accusations. She emphasized a significant reduction in imports.