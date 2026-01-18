$43.180.08
11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
10:58 AM • 7432 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
08:25 AM • 12222 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 36198 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 61466 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 36475 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 46680 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 52859 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 43046 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
January 16, 05:23 PM • 67163 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
The week will start with frosts: a meteorologist gave a forecast for January 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Severe frosts are expected in Ukraine, reaching 22 degrees at night and 14 degrees during the day. The frosty weather will be without precipitation, but with black ice on the roads.

The week will start with frosts: a meteorologist gave a forecast for January 19

The new week in Ukraine will begin with frosts. At night, the temperature will reach -22, and during the day - up to -14, reported on Sunday by forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

The new week in Ukraine will begin with old frosts. The nearest night is expected to be -14-22 degrees, tomorrow during the day -9-14 degrees. In the southern part, it will be a few degrees higher, but also frosty, even in Crimea

- Didenko reported.

She noted that the frosty weather will be compensated by the absence of precipitation and periodically sunny rays, "in which one wants to swim, jump, wrap oneself, like beautiful ribbons, and generally imagine that it is no longer the heated window glass from the sun that pleases us, but the thought of spring."

Dry weather will continue to be organized by the Asian anticyclone, which with its branches of high atmospheric pressure also touches Ukraine. There will be ice on the roads. In Kyiv on January 19, it will be dry and frosty. At night -15, during the day -10 degrees

- Didenko added.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv