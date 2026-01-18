The week will start with frosts: a meteorologist gave a forecast for January 19

The new week in Ukraine will begin with frosts. At night, the temperature will reach -22, and during the day - up to -14, reported on Sunday by forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

The new week in Ukraine will begin with old frosts. The nearest night is expected to be -14-22 degrees, tomorrow during the day -9-14 degrees. In the southern part, it will be a few degrees higher, but also frosty, even in Crimea - Didenko reported.

She noted that the frosty weather will be compensated by the absence of precipitation and periodically sunny rays, "in which one wants to swim, jump, wrap oneself, like beautiful ribbons, and generally imagine that it is no longer the heated window glass from the sun that pleases us, but the thought of spring."

Dry weather will continue to be organized by the Asian anticyclone, which with its branches of high atmospheric pressure also touches Ukraine. There will be ice on the roads. In Kyiv on January 19, it will be dry and frosty. At night -15, during the day -10 degrees - Didenko added.

