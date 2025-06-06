$41.470.01
The Verkhovna Rada created an inter-factional parliamentary association “Defense and Development”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

The Verkhovna Rada created an inter-factional association "Defense and Development". Mykola Zadorozhnyi, who was suspected of bribery last year, became the chairman.

The Verkhovna Rada created an inter-factional parliamentary association “Defense and Development”

The Verkhovna Rada has created an inter-factional parliamentary association "Defense and Development", headed by Mykola Zadorozhnyi, who was notified last year of suspicion of requesting undue advantage from the head of the village council in Sumy region. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

The Rada created an inter-factional parliamentary association "Defense and Development". Chairman — Zadorozhnyi

- Honcharenko reported.

He noted that Zadorozhnyi previously headed the Provisional Investigative Commission on fortifications and procurement in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mykola Galushko, Bohdan Torokhtiy, Anton Shvachko and Andriy Boblyakh also joined the association.

Addendum

In July last year, NABU and SAP notified People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction Mykola Zadorozhnyi of suspicion. According to law enforcement officers, the people's deputy demanded undue advantage for not obstructing the repair of infrastructure facilities in Sumy region.

After that, Zadorozhnyi was excluded from the party "Servant of the People".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Servant of the People
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
